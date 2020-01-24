|
|
Louis "Don" Shuford
EAST PEORIA – Louis "Don" Shuford, 91, of East Peoria, passed away at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Generations at Riverview in East Peoria.
He was born May 9, 1928 in Ralls County, MO to John Oliver and Frances Elizabeth Elzea Shuford. He married Norma Jeanne Van Winkle in East Peoria on October 7, 1950. She survives.
Also surviving are two children, Jennifer (Walter) Bridgewater of East Peoria, Louis "Don" (Cindy) Shuford Jr. of Washington; four grandchildren, Danielle Klein, Ryan (Kim) Bridgewater, Bethany Shuford, Lisa Bridgewater; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Frances (Harry) Koeller of Quincy, Betty Dolbeare of Louisiana, MO; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers; and one sister.
Don worked as a journeyman electrician at Caterpillar Inc. for 44 years before retiring in 1992.
He was a recipient of the Meritorious Service Award; 33rd Degree Mason; Past Master of the Hilton Lodge #1143 A.F. & A.M.; Past TPM for Scottish Rite Bodies Valley of Peoria, officer in the Peoria York Rite; member Mohammed Temple Shrine, singing with the Shrine Chanters; helped organize the Tazewell County Chapter of Demolay and was in the legion of honor in Demolay; past chairman of Illinois Knights Templar; Order of the Eastern Star in East Peoria; and a lifetime member of them all. He also was on the parent council of Job's Daughters, Bethel #28. He was a member of Ro-Land Manor Baptist Church in Washington, IL, and supported that church as Deacon, Sunday School Director for 15 years and chairman of finance for 20 years.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington with Masonic Services at 6:15pm. A funeral service for Don will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with Pastor Steve Hardin officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded with interment at Fondulac Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Ro-Land Manor Baptist Church or Threads, Hope & Love of Washington.
Don's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020