Louise Dancy Hall
1939 - 2020
Louise Dancy Hall
LINCOLN - Louise D. Hall, 80, of Lincoln, passed away at 7:56 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at her home.
A visitation will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Jefferson Street Christian Church from 5 to 7 p.m. All attendees will be required to wear a mask and social distance.
A Memorial Service will be held at Jefferson Street Christian Church on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 10 a.m. with Mr. Michael Mallick officiating.
Cremation Rites have been accorded. Interment will be at a later date at Hartsburg Union Cemetery.
Louise Dancy Hall was born November 4, 1939, the daughter of Harry C. and Lucile Beery Dancy. She was united in marriage with Robert Richard "Bob" Hall on December 2, 1960, in the Lincoln Christian Church. He preceded her in death on June 6, 2017.
Louise is survived by two sons: Robert Brian (Kim) Hall of Lincoln and Richard Bruce Hall of Princeville; eight grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; one sister: Eileen (Marvin) Dancy Safford of Chillicothe; and one brother: Joseph M. Dancy of Lincoln.
She was preceded in death by her husband; one grandson: Brian Hall; two brothers; and one sister.
Louise was a member of Jefferson Street Christian Church. She had worked as a clerk at First National Bank and as a bookkeeper.
Memorials may be made to Jefferson Street Christian Church.
Final arrangements are entrusted with Peasley Funeral Home of Lincoln.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Peasley Funeral Home
401 Delavan Street
Lincoln, IL 62656
(217) 732-8141
