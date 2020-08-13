Louise E. Smith
CUBA - Louise E. Smith, 102, of Cuba, passed away at 11:24 p.m Tuesday Aug. 11, 2020 at Clayberg Nursing Home in Cuba.
She was born June 28, 1918 at Ipava, the daughter of Irl H. and Edith N. (Danner) Weber. She married Vernon S. Smith on June 5, 1943 at Pamona, CA; and he preceded her in death on May 7, 1999. She was also preceded in death by her parents, and one grandson, Christopher I. Smith. Survivors include one daughter, Kathie (Rich) Hamilton of Cuba, one son, Jack V. Smith of St. David, two grandchildren, Angela M. (David) Ragle of Ipava, and Kimberly D. (Gregory) Schreacke of Elizabethtown, KY; five great grandchildren, Bryan (Rianna) Ragle, Michelle Ragle, Rachel Ragle, Andrew Schreacke, and Bradley Schreacke.
Louise received her teaching degree from Western Illinois University and taught school at the Weldon School at rural Ipava, and also the Cuba School. She had also worked as a secretary to the commander at Camp Ellis, and also as a key puncher at Caterpillar. She later was the office manager at her husband's optometric practice for many years. She was a member of the Cuba United Methodist Church, DAR, KAPPA PHI GAMMA Sorority, an honorary member of Colonial Dames XVIIC, honorary member of Cuba American Legion, and a honorary member of WIU. She also served as a Girl Scout chair person, a Cub Scout leader, and a longtime member of the AOA and IOA Women's Auxiliary.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Cuba United Methodist Church where visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Social distancing and face masks will be required. Burial will be in Cuba Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cass-Putman Rescue Squad, Cuba United Methodist Church, or Clayberg Nursing Home. To view Louise's life tribute or to send condolences visit henrylange.com
.