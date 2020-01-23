|
|
Louise Fehr
ROANOKE – Louise R. Fehr, 97, of Roanoke, passed away at 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday January 22, 2020 in Germantown Hills, IL, at her daughter's home.
She was born on October 24, 1922 in Vernon, CT to Henry and Louise Baer Aberle. She married Carl N. Fehr on March 23, 1947 in Rockville, CT. He passed away on July 9, 1993.
Surviving are one son, Dan (Diane) Fehr of Roanoke; one daughter, Dee (Bob) Leman of Germantown Hills, IL; one sister, Martha Luginbuhl of Ellington, CT; five grandchildren, June Fehr, Jerome (Amanda) Fehr, Jena (Jonathan) Stoller, Julie (Jacob) Rocke, Jacie Fehr; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Edwin, William, Emil, Henry Jr. and Carl Aberle; three sisters, Hilda Hany, Carol Gottier, Elsa Hoffman; and one great-grandson.
Louise was a member of the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church where funeral services will be held at 10 am on Monday January 27, 2020. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be held from 1-4 pm on Sunday at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke and from 9-9:45 am on Monday at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to UnityPoint Hospice for all the love and care their mother received while under their care.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke or to UnityPoint Hospice. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020