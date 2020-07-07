1/
Louise Kiefer
1925 - 2020
Louise Kiefer
GRIDLEY - Louise Mae Kiefer, 94, of Gridley passed away at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Pontiac.
She was born on October 20, 1925, in Morton, IL, a daughter of Ezra and Nettie Rapp Birkey. She married Richard Lee Kiefer Sr. on April 5, 1959, in Morton, IL. He passed away on July 10, 2010.
Survivors include one daughter, Julie (the late Randy) Kohlhase of Green Bay, WI; three sons, Richard (Gale) Kiefer Jr., Jay (Heidi) Kiefer and Phil Kiefer, all of Gridley; two sisters, Judy Huber of Quincy, IL, and Kay (Bill) Gudeman of Congerville; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Marian Waldbeser and Ruth Krantz.
Louise graduated from Morton High School and Methodist Hospital School of Nursing.
She attended Bradley University in Peoria and got her post graduate at John Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.
Louise was an operating room instructor at Methodist Hospital in Peoria. She was an operating room supervisor at St. James Hospital in Pontiac and she was also the head nurse at Dr. Everett Gibbons office in Gridley. When Louise was single, she thoroughly enjoyed traveling and continued that passion later on in life with her husband, where they spent the winters in Florida. She also loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Meadows Mennonite Home and the Good Samaritan Home for the care they provided for their mom while she stayed at the homes.
Louise was a member of the Gridley Apostolic Christian Church, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso, and also from 9 to 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, before the service at the church. Burial will be at Gridley Cemetery. Live streaming will be available by clicking the link on the church web page at www.gridleyacchurch.org/videos at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral services. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is handling arrangements for the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Creek in Bloomington. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home - El Paso
JUL
11
Visitation
09:00 - 09:45 AM
Gridley Apostolic Christian Church
JUL
11
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Gridley Apostolic Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home - El Paso
40 W Main St
El Paso, IL 61738
3095274000
