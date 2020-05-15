|
Louise Kirk
EAST PEORIA – Louise S. Kirk, 82, of East Peoria, passed away at 11:50 am Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.
She was born March 19, 1938 in Johnston City, IL to Leo and Lela Rodden Stephenson. She married Chaplain Larry D. Kirk in Johnston City on April 23, 1960. He preceded her in death January 20, 2020. She was also preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dan Stephenson and his wife, Martha; niece Cathy Jorgensen & nephew Michael Cochran.
Surviving are three children, Stephanie Kirk of Marseilles, Sheryl (John) Schoedel of Crown Point, IN, Stephen (Debbie) Kirk of Springfield; two granddaughters, Cassie Kirk and Marissa Schoedel; sister, Jane (Jim) Cochran of Davenport, IA; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Kirk of Modesto, CA; and several nieces and nephews.
Louise worked at the Jefferson Bank in Peoria for 3 years, was coordinator of Chapel Vision Ministry for 8 years in response to her husband's call into the ministry, and office manager for optometrist Drs. Jack & Allen Potter for 25 years before retiring in 2003.
Louise had a beautiful, powerful singing voice which she used in service to the Lord & her husband's ministry. While in high school, she was stricken with Bell's palsy. After her prayers for healing were answered, she committed to the Lord that she would not turn down any request to sing for Him. Over the years she sang for numerous weddings, funerals, and church services. Louise and Larry faithfully served our Lord for forty years in various churches in the central Illinois area and in Colorado at the Poudre Canyon Chapel.
She attended the Washington Evangelical United Methodist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir, serving as a member of the Gospel Concert Committee, and worshipping with their church family.
Private services will be held with interment at Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria. A Celebration of Life will be held for friends at a later date. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the or Northern Tazewell Rescue Squad.
Louise's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020