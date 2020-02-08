|
|
Louise Toncray
CANTON - Louise Toncray, 99, of Canton passed away at 2 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Red Oak Estates in Canton, just 6 days before her 100th birthday.
She was born on February 14, 1920, in Lewistown, IL, to Ray and Grace (Baughman) Mahr. She married Dale Toncray on October 31, 1941, in Bryant, IL. He preceded her in death on November 12, 2008.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Brad Thompson; and one sister, Pauline Lacy.
She is survived by two children, Marlene (Ronnie) Thompson of Canton and Donna (Terry) Wignall of Mapleton; three grandchildren, Jill Thompson, Scott W. (Amy) Wignall and Jennifer (Bryan) Engel; and eight great-grandchildren, Madison Thompson, Carter (Paige) Thompson, Drew Engel, Ryan Engel, Evan Engel, Owen Wignall, Ashley Wignall and Benjamin Wignall.
Louise was known for her chicken and noodles, chocolate cream pie and fluffy sugar cookies. She was a member of Locust Lane UMC, Sunnyside Community Club and Eastern Star in Fairview. She helped her husband on the farm and loved to cook.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory. The Rev. Ellen Dodd and the Rev. Ardith Corsaw will officiate. Burial will follow services at Fiatt Cemetery in Fiatt.
Memorials can be made to Locust Lane UMC or JDRF.
To view Louise's DVD or to make online condolences, you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020