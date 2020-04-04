|
|
Lourene Schelle
WASHINGTON - Lourene Schelle, 105, of Washington passed away peacefully at 8:13 a.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Hallmark Health Center of Pekin.
She was born on February 12, 1915, in Adel, IA, the daughter of Sylvan and Mina Ory Boyer. She married Loran J. Schelle on February 23, 1935, in Washington. He passed away on May 16, 1963.
Her son, Gerald; one granddaughter, Betty Peck; and three sisters also preceded her in death.
She is survived by two daughters, Karen Grampp and Portia (James) Hoffman, both of Washington; and daughter-in-law, Joan Schelle of Normal, IL. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren, Ruth (Doug) Brado, Sallie (Mark) Duffy, Patsy (Doug) Stretch, Jeff (Teri) Grampp, Teri Paterkiewicz, Loran (Lisa) Hoffman and Amy (Scott) Longhurst; 14 great-grandchildren; and 27 great-great-grandchildren. Further surviving are two sisters, Barbara Tracy of Eureka, IL, and Evelyn Maloney of Peoria; along with a host of nieces and nephews.
She was a member of Calvary Community Church in Washington. After the death of her husband, she worked for 14 ½ years at State Farm in Bloomington. She was a member of the State Farm Bowling League.
After she retired, she enjoyed taking long walks and crocheting afghans for her family. Lourene traveled extensively, including Hawaii, and at the age of 93, traveled to Europe with Jim and Portia to visit her granddaughter, Amy. Then, at age 98, she and Karen traveled by train to California and back. She also took a Caribbean Cruise with her granddaughter, Sallie. Lourene accumulated a lot of frequent flyer miles visiting her daughter in Sacramento, CA, and her sister, Blanche, in Tucson, AZ. She enjoyed many things in life, including crossword puzzles and putting many jig saw puzzles together. She was loved by everyone, everyone loved her and she will be missed by all.
Due to the Covid19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka. A public celebration of life will be held when social restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial in her name may be given to Hospice Compassus, Hallmark Health Center of Pekin or Calvary Community Church.
To share a memory or send a condolences, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020