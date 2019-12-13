|
Lovina Swonger
PEKIN - Lovina Marie Swonger, 90, of Pekin, passed away at 7:10 a.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019 Washington Senior Living in Washington.
Born August 16, 1929 to Joseph and Bertha (Gilmore) Peters, she married Charles Oliver Swonger on August 10, 1949 in Pekin. He died July 19, 2018 in East Peoria. She was also preceded in death by her parents and five siblings.
Surviving are one daughter, Connie (Steve) Ennis of East Peoria; one son, Ron (Tricia) Swonger of Glasford; five grandsons and 15 great-grandchildren.
A homemaker, Lovina enjoyed reading, gardening and spending quality time with her family.
Lovina was a former member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Pekin and currently worshiped by watching Grace Alive on television, a ministry of Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor John Hopwood will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be given to Grace Presbyterian Church, Missionary Fund at 8607 IL-91, Peoria, Illinois 61615.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019