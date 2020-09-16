Lowell Hoffman

PEORIA - Lowell Robert Hoffman, age 85, formerly of Peoria, died suddenly at home early Tuesday morning, Sept. 15, 2020, in Cape Coral, FL, surrounded by his wife and son.

Born in Germantown Hills, IL, on Sept. 1, 1935, Lowell spent more than half of his life in Illinois before moving to Ft. Myers full-time many years ago. He was one of three sons born to George Hoffman and Esther (Thieme) Hoffman. He graduated from Metamora High in 1954, where he played football with the Metamora Redbirds and later married Pattie Barclay on May 6, 1956. With his father and his two brothers, Dick Hoffman and Jack Hoffman, Lowell operated George E. Hoffman and Sons Road Construction Co., an asphalt firm which was founded by George and which operated in and around central Illinois for many years. In 1965, Lowell and his two brothers founded a concrete ready-mix company in Peoria, IL, named United Ready-Mix. That company is still in operation today and has been in transition to new ownership for the past four years.

He leaves behind his wife, Pattie; his daughter, Pam Hoffman of Peoria, IL; and his son, Greg Hoffman of Cape Coral, FL; along with one brother, Jack Hoffman of Germantown Hills. Lowell and Pattie were living with their son at the time of his death.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother, Dick.

With his wife, Lowell was a member of the Cypress Lake Presbyterian Church in Ft. Myers, FL. A memorial service will be held there at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20, with the Rev. Andy Casto-Waters officiating. Friends may greet the family outdoors following the service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store