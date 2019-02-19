|
|
Lowell Stapleton
PEKIN - Lowell Lee Stapleton, 101, of Pekin passed away at 5:45 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Pekin.
Born Jan. 24, 1918, in Johnson County, near Simpson, to Samuel McKinley and Rilla (Morris) Stapleton, he married Genevieve Dalton on March 1, 1941, in Cape Girardeau, Mo. She died on July 5, 2016 in Pekin.
He also was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Cleman Stapleton and Morris Stapleton.
Surviving are one son, James (Penny) Stapleton of Litchfield; two daughters, Candace L. Stapleton of Dixon and Judith A. (Bill) Tolliver of East Peoria; four grandchildren, Kathleen (Steve) Osborn of Washington, Jeff (Melissa) Tolliver of East Peoria, James Stapleton of Decatur and Carrie (Anthony) Klytta of Glenview; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Lowell grew up on a farm. His first eight years of school were at the one-room Flatwoods Grade School. He walked or rode a horse to high school, which was 3 ½ miles away. He graduated from Robbs High School, a three-year high school.
He served in the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1938 and 1940.
Lowell served in United States Army in World War II and was assigned to the Manhattan Project at Los Alamos, N.M. He served as a Special Engineer Detachment, with a rank of T-4 Sergeant. He had an all-area pass and did whatever he was called upon to do.
Lowell retired from Caterpillar, Inc. after 35 years of service as a process engineer. He also taught himself watch and clock repair and did that at home, as a second income for many years.
He was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved to play golf. He was a three-time champion of the Parkview Senior Golf League. He also was a two-time champion of the Illinois State Bird Dog Field Trials.
A celebration of life memorial gathering will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Private inurnment with his wife will be in Kerley Cemetery in Simpson.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate, 530 Northeast Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, Illinois 61637.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019