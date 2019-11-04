|
|
Lowell Wayne Fauber
METAMORA - Lowell Wayne Fauber, 91, of Metamora, IL, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Snyder Village in Metamora.
He was born on May 15, 1928, to Orville and Anna (Vaubel) Fauber in Spring Bay, IL. He married Frieda E. Aupperle on January 6, 1952, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Peoria.
Surviving are his wife, Frieda; children, Norman (Sharon) Fauber of East Peoria, Jean (Stan) Ogden of Dunlap and Joyce (Kenneth) Poignant of Lacon; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one sister, Hazel Dyar of Metamora; and one brother, Raymond (Eleanor) Fauber of Bartonville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, five brothers and one great-granddaughter.
Lowell, along with his wife Frieda, owned and operated Fauber's Produce in East Peoria, specializing in growing Heart-o-Gold melons. Lowell loved farming the land on the family-owned centennial farm and especially enjoyed using his hoe to work the ground in the produce fields. Lowell and Frieda worked together and enjoyed the many loyal customers they encountered over the years.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Mason Funeral Home Metamora Chapel, with Pastor Mark Nelson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Graveside services will follow later at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Concordia Lutheran School, 2000 West Glen Avenue, Peoria, IL 61614.
Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019