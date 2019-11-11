|
Loyal D. Miller
WASHINGTON - Loyal D. Miller, 98, of Washington passed away at 10:56 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Washington Senior Living.
Loyal was born on May 14, 1921, in Vermont, IL, to the late Linneaus and Ethel Cox Miller. He married Glenna G. Grace on July 13, 1952.
Surviving are his daughters, Beth (Dan) Semlow and Lynne (Greg) Hill, both of Washington; and his grandsons, Cody and Shane Semlow.
He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Doris Crouse and Lloyd Miller; and his longtime companion, Vera Krus.
Loyal worked for more than 30 years for the Department of Agriculture Farm Research Lab in Peoria. During World War II, he worked at Camp Ellis, where German troops were held. Although he couldn't enlist in the military because he had polio as a young man, he still served his country and was proud of his wartime contribution at the camp. He kept busy in his later years, reading meters for Pleasant Valley Water and cheering on the Cubs. He loved gardening and enjoyed maintaining the vegetable garden at Belwood Nursing home for 25 years.
His family would like to thank the staff at Washington Senior Living for their care over the last three years.
A graveside service for Loyal will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. Following the service, a gathering will be at one of his favorite places, Monical's, 4100 W. Willow Knolls Drive, Peoria.
Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the March of Dimes or the Peoria Audubon Society.
Loyal's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019