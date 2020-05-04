Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
(309) 688-5700
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Loyd Garner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loyd A. Garner


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loyd A. Garner Obituary
Loyd A. Garner
HANNA CITY - Loyd A. Garner, age 66, of Hanna City, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at 3:36 p.m. at Unity Point Methodist in Peoria.
He was born Sep. 11, 1953 in Peoria to Menton and Virginia (Wallace) Garner. He married Bonnie Borland on March 20, 1974 in Peoria. She survives along with one daughter, Andrea (Brian) Guthrie of Bartonville, one son, Nicholas (Mandy) Garner of West Peoria, five grandchildren: Blayton, Brooklynn, Brayden, Kylie, Sadie, four great-grandchildren, and one brother, Jim (Jewel) Garner of Powhatan, AR.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Doris Veneble.
Loyd was a veteran of the United States Coast Guard. He worked at Caterpillar, Inc. for almost 15 years. Following his retirement he worked at the Peoria Civic Center in security and as an usher. Loyd enjoyed music, coaching youth sports, and spending time with family and friends. He will be remembered for always having a smile on his face and making people smile and have a good time.
Cremation rites have been accorded with a private family viewing. A Celebration of Loyd's life will be at a later date.
Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Friends may send flowers to the funeral home for the family or make a memorial donation to the Peoria Youth Hockey program in Loyd's name.
You can view Loyd's obituary online at www.davisonfultonbartonvillechapel.com

logo


logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 4 to May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -