|
|
Loyd A. Garner
HANNA CITY - Loyd A. Garner, age 66, of Hanna City, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at 3:36 p.m. at Unity Point Methodist in Peoria.
He was born Sep. 11, 1953 in Peoria to Menton and Virginia (Wallace) Garner. He married Bonnie Borland on March 20, 1974 in Peoria. She survives along with one daughter, Andrea (Brian) Guthrie of Bartonville, one son, Nicholas (Mandy) Garner of West Peoria, five grandchildren: Blayton, Brooklynn, Brayden, Kylie, Sadie, four great-grandchildren, and one brother, Jim (Jewel) Garner of Powhatan, AR.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Doris Veneble.
Loyd was a veteran of the United States Coast Guard. He worked at Caterpillar, Inc. for almost 15 years. Following his retirement he worked at the Peoria Civic Center in security and as an usher. Loyd enjoyed music, coaching youth sports, and spending time with family and friends. He will be remembered for always having a smile on his face and making people smile and have a good time.
Cremation rites have been accorded with a private family viewing. A Celebration of Loyd's life will be at a later date.
Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Friends may send flowers to the funeral home for the family or make a memorial donation to the Peoria Youth Hockey program in Loyd's name.
You can view Loyd's obituary online at www.davisonfultonbartonvillechapel.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 4 to May 6, 2020