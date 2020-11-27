1/
Loye Alberts
1925 - 2020
Loye, née, Eloise Virginia, Alberts, 95, of Peoria, died at 8:05 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Apostolic Skylines Peoria.
Loye was born on July 25, 1925, in Peoria. While working in the Insurance Department of Caterpillar Tractor Co., she met Norman K. Alberts. They married on March 1, 1947.
They spent several business life years in Geneva, Switzerland and Tokyo, Japan. The Tokyo experience: the culture, the people, the food, was the greatest joy of Loye's life.
Her husband preceded her in death on November 6, 2005. She was also preceded in death by her mother, Marie (Ferber) Schnetzler and her stepfather, Gustave Schnetzler.
Loye was a forty year plus member of the Methodist Medical Center Service League. She was a dedicated, devoted volunteer and cherished her friendships made there. She was also a member of Mt. Hawley Country Club and the First United Methodist Church of Peoria.
She is survived by a daughter, Carol of Peoria; a son, James, of Peoria; a grandson, Jason (Therese) Elson of Sydney, Australia and a great granddaughter, Sophia Caroline Elson of Sydney, Australia.
There will be no services.
Memorials may be made to UnityPoint Health Methodist Service League or Midwest Food Bank.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Mid Illinois
905 S 5th St
Pekin, IL 61555
(309) 688-2088
