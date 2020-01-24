Home

PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 346-2176
Luana Butler Obituary
Luana Butler
HAVANA - Luana Butler, 82, of Havana, passed away at 10:33 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family and friends.
Born April 22, 1937 in Mason County to August and Robertine (Whitley) Zeeck. She married Lyle D. Butler Jr. of Astoria on May 1st, 1955 in Havana IL.
Surviving are two daughters, Lisa (Scott) Jackson of South Carolina and Melanie (Danny) McCloskey of Manito; one son, Lyle Butler III of Clearwater, Florida; three granddaughters, Miranda (Justin) Conder of Pekin, Misty Welbourne of Havana and Shelby Bloompott of North Port, Florida; and two great granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Gordan Zeeck.
Luana graduated from Havana High School in 1954. She later graduated from Illinois Central College, Bradley University and Western Illinois University. All the while fulfilling her responsibilities of wife and mother.
She taught five years at Cuba High School District before becoming a guidance counselor in Glasford and Winchester. Later, she was a personal-social counselor at N. Newton School Corporation and a social counselor at Donavan High School as well as social worker for many organizations.
Luana attended both First United Methodist Church of Havana and Havana Church of Christ.
Luana loved children, books, art, travel, cooking, dancing and demonstrating God's unconditional love to others.
Her memorial service was held January 17, 2020 at Havana Church of Christ. The Rev. Bill Boyce officiated. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the church. Cremation was accorded. Inurnment was in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Havana.
Arrangements were entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Home & Crematory in Pekin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army or to the South Side Mission Children's Summer Camp.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
