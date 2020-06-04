Lucas Buegel
1996 - 2020
Lucas Buegel
PEORIA ~ Lucas Richard Buegel, 23, of Peoria, passed away at 7:29 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 in Logan Township.
He was born October 3, 1996 in Chesterfield, MO, to Charles L. and Susan M. (Adkins) Buegel.
Surviving are his parents of East Peoria; three siblings, Anna Joy Buegel of Chicago, Matthew Charles Buegel of East Peoria and Bryan Buegel of Pekin; maternal grandmother and step-grandfather, Judy and Jim Thom of Peoria; maternal step-grandmother, Shirley Adkins of Glasford; paternal grandfather, Chuck Kyker of Hartselle, Alabama and many well-loved aunts, uncles and cousins.
Lucas had worked as an aviation mechanic after graduating from Lincoln Land Community College with an FAA Airframe and Power plant Certification. He fulfilled a love of airplanes gathered at a young age and inspired by his grandfather, Willard Frye.
He enjoyed playing video games and airsoft, competing in sports like ultimate frisbee and football, spending time with his cats and being outside. Anything mechanical or electronic and Lucas was there to find the way to fix it. He was kind of heart and will be deeply missed by his friends and family.
Lucas was currently involved with Richwoods Christian Church in Peoria. In his youth, he was very active at Christ Church of Germantown Hills and Oak Grove Church of Lowpoint. Lucas accepted Jesus as his Savior as a young man and as an adult was not afraid to confess this truth of his faith.
His funeral will be at noon on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Christ Church in Germantown Hills, located at 110 Holland Road, Germantown Hills. The Rev. John Arnold will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at Penn Ridge Cemetery in rural Trivoli.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be given to Mission Aviation Fellowship, www.maf.org or Christ Church of Germantown Hills, 110 Holland Road, Germantown Hills, Illinois 61548.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:45 AM
Christ Church in Germantown Hills
JUN
6
Funeral
12:00 PM
Christ Church in Germantown Hills
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
3093462176
1 entry
June 3, 2020
Sooo Sorry to hear of your loss! Lucas funeral will be the same day as my Mother's funeral. Praying for you.
Chris Graham
Friend
