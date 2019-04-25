|
Lucille Alma Irions
PEORIA - Lucille Alma Irions, 81, of Glen Ellyn, formerly of the Peoria area, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Glen Ellyn, IL.
She was born on January 28, 1938, in Oak Lawn, IL, to Dietrich and Alfreda (Schmidt) Werner. She married Warren Keith Irions in 1956. He survives.
Also surviving are her two daughters, Tammy Halenza and Brenda Leitherer; sister, Helga Hasler; grandchildren, Anna Halenza Yelen and her husband, Dan, Rosemary Halenza and Amanda leitherer Glabinski and her husband, Mark; great-grandchildren, Aimee, Matt, Thomas, Vince, Deane, Michael and Lee; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dietrich and Alfreda Werner.
Lucille was a devoted wife and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother that will be greatly missed.
A funeral service will be on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 2 p.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria. Cremation will be accorded following the services.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 807, Giddings, TX 78942.
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019