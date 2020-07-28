Lucille Broers
ROANOKE - Lucille Broers, 92, of Roanoke passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Carle Eureka Hospital in Eureka, IL.
She was born on January 26, 1928, in Washington, IL, to August and Rickie Oertle Rider. She married Richard G. "Coach" Broers on December 27, 1948, in Washington, IL. He passed away on May 26, 2020.
Surviving are her children, Stan (Joni Riggs) Broers of Houston, TX, and Marty (Mitch) Koch and Marilyn Koch, both of Roanoke; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and three sisters.
Lucille was a waitress working at local restaurants in the area, including Mona's in Toluca and Amigoni's and Bechtel's in Roanoke.
Lucille's greatest treasure in life was her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed sewing, attending her families sporting events and just simply liked to sit with Coach and watch baseball and basketball on TV.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Roanoke Ambulance. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com
