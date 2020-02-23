|
|
PEORIA - Lucille Howat, 95, of Peoria passed away at 7:04 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Born July 19, 1924, in Delavan to Oscar and Mary (Harmon) Anderson, she married William John Howat Sr. on November 28, 1946, in Pekin.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, three sisters and one brother.
Surviving are one son, William "Bill" (Julie) Howat Jr. of Mesquite, NA; one grandson, James Howat of Denver, CO; and several nieces and nephews.
Lucille had worked at Caterpillar, Inc. and D&W Distributing as a warehouse clerk in Pekin for many years, retiring in 1989.
She enjoyed crafting, painting and Facebooking. She found great joy spending quality time with her family.
Lucille was a former member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin.
Her funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Father Jim Pankiewicz will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Prairie Rest Cemetery in Delavan.
Memorial contributions may be given to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 TAPS Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020