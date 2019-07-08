|
|
Lucille Lauber
PRINCEVILLE - Lucille O. Lauber, 98, of Princeville passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at her residence.
A memorial service for Lucille will be at 3 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria at a later date.
For full obituary and to leave online condolences for Lucille's family, please visit www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 8 to July 10, 2019