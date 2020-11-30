1/1
Lucille M. Henderson
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille M. Henderson
PEORIA - Lucille M. Henderson, 94, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Proctor Place Senior Living in Peoria.
She was born on April 1, 1926, in Paducah, Kentucky, to Thomas and Edna (Young) Danhof. She married Bruce Henderson on December 28, 1965, in Peoria, and he preceded her in death on January 19, 1995, in Peoria.
Also preceding her in death were her parents and one brother, Virgil Danhof.
Survivors include her nephew, Thomas (Linda) Danhof of Sparland; great-niece, Tiffany (Nick) Klein of Lacon; and great-nephew, Thomas Danhof of Chillicothe.
Lucille was an avid bowler and was bowling up until she was 90 years old. She enjoyed traveling and her player piano.
Lucille will be laid to rest next to her husband, Bruce, in Lacon Cemetery. Private graveside services will be held.
Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.woolsey-wilton.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
3096913456
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved