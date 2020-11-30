Lucille M. Henderson
PEORIA - Lucille M. Henderson, 94, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Proctor Place Senior Living in Peoria.
She was born on April 1, 1926, in Paducah, Kentucky, to Thomas and Edna (Young) Danhof. She married Bruce Henderson on December 28, 1965, in Peoria, and he preceded her in death on January 19, 1995, in Peoria.
Also preceding her in death were her parents and one brother, Virgil Danhof.
Survivors include her nephew, Thomas (Linda) Danhof of Sparland; great-niece, Tiffany (Nick) Klein of Lacon; and great-nephew, Thomas Danhof of Chillicothe.
Lucille was an avid bowler and was bowling up until she was 90 years old. She enjoyed traveling and her player piano.
Lucille will be laid to rest next to her husband, Bruce, in Lacon Cemetery. Private graveside services will be held.
Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria is assisting the family.
