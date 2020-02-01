|
Lucille Marie Lawless
BARTONVILLE - Lucille Marie Lawless, 97, of Bartonville, Illinois, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Skyline Apostolic Home.
She was born on August 15, 1922, in Peoria, Illinois, to George and Marie (Howard) Dancy. She married Richard P. Lawless Sr. on April 29, 1944, in Peoria, Illinois, who preceded her in death in 2006.
She was also preceded in death by one grandson, Richard A. Lawless; and one niece, Barbara Lawless.
Lucille is survived by two sons, Robert (Nancy) Lawless of Bartonville, Illinois, and Richard P. (Monique) Lawless Jr. of Great Falls, Virginia; two grandchildren, Michael Lawless of Mapleton and Anna Marie Lawless of Oderzo, Italy; six great-grandchildren; two nieces, Coleen (Janssen) Krasowski of Wisconsin and Beverly (Lawless) Stender of Mapleton, IL; and one brother-in law, Harley Janssen of Indiana.
Lucille graduated from Manual High in 1939, and joined the Civil Air Patrol during WWII. Later, she served as Chairman of the Bartonville Civil Service Commission. She worked several years at CECO Steel and Wire Company as a secretary, and later worked as a Tech Order Specialist for the 182nd Illinois Air National Guard, from which she retired after 21 years of service in 1985. Lucille was a member of the Peoria Emblem Club #20, Red Hat Society and The River City Investment Club. In her later years, Lucille enjoyed the companionship of her loyal yellow Labrador, Kelli, who accompanied her on her daily walks. Lucille was a devoted member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Bartonville, where she took great joy in helping organize the annual fundraising sale, and cherished the time spent with her music, her garden and dancing with her husband of 64 years.
Lucille was our loving mother and our rock. As our father always said, Lucy was our guiding compass and our north star. She allowed us to follow our own path, wherever that would lead, and was always there to safely guide us back home. Lucille loved each of us unconditionally and we will miss her love and guidance every day.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Father David Heinz will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in West Peoria.
Memorials may be made to St. Anthony Catholic Church or TAPS (animal shelter).
Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020