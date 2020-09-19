1/
Lucille S. Grebner
1930 - 2020
Lucille S. Grebner
PEORIA - Lucille S. Grebner, 89, of Peoria passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Generations of Peoria.
She was born on November 10, 1930, in Woodford County, the daughter of Edmund and Anna (Nauman) Grebner. She never married.
She is survived by two sisters, Barbara Able of Metamora and Rosie (Larry) Crist of Lowpoint; three brothers, Jim (Karen) Grebner of Romeoville, Bill (Mary Jo) Grebner of Metamora and Ralph Grebner of East Peoria; and two sisters-in-law, Gaylene Grebner of Pekin and Freida Grebner of Metamora.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Martin and Harlan; and one sister, Helen Best.
Lucille was an active member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Bartonville. She had many hobbies, but she liked puzzles and pencil art the best.
Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. There will be a private family service at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to cancer research.
Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 19 to Sep. 21, 2020.
