|
|
Lucille Schmidgall
MORTON - Lucille L. Schmidgall, 90, of Quincy, Ill., formerly of Morton, passed away on June 4, 2019, at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy.
Lucille was born August 22, 1928, in Howard, S.D., to Frank and Minnie (Weishaupt) Buswink. She married Irvin Schmidgall on February 15, 1947, in Tremont, Ill. He preceded her in death on May 4, 2008. Also preceding her in death is one sister, Dorothy Funk.
Surviving are one son, Terry Schmidgall of Lexington, Tenn.; one daughter, Mary (Ken) Hiermeier of Washington, Ill.; three grandchildren, Paul (Becky) Schmidgall of Fla., Scott (Lora) Schmidgall of Tenn., and Troy (Kelly) Schmidgall of Tenn.; four great-grandchildren, Courtney, Matilda, Lacey, and Jordan Schmidgall; and two sisters, Rose Bollinger of Tremont and Elizabeth Kutz of Armington, Ill.
Lucille helped her husband farm in the Mackinaw and Morton areas for many years. She also worked in the cafeteria at Ward Grundy Elementary School in Morton for 19 years.
She was a member of the Morton Apostolic Christian Church in Morton, where she was a Sunday School teacher for five and a half years, back in the late 60's. Lucille will be missed for her good sense of humor and her Christian humbleness.
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Monday, June 10, 2019 at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Morton Apostolic Church Ministers officiating. A visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy, Ill., or to the Morton Apostolic Christian Church.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.knappjohnson.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 6 to June 8, 2019