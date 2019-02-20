Lucy Ann McGann

PEORIA - Lucy Ann (Hoscheit) McGann, 88, of Champaign, Illinois, formerly of Peoria, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

Lucy was born on September 2, 1930, in Peru, Illinois, to Charles and Bernadette (Malone) Hoscheit. She married William F. McGann Sr. on June 2, 1956, at St. Joseph Church in Peru.

She graduated from St. Joseph's School and La Salle-Peru Township High School and earned her RN at St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in Peoria. Lucy worked as a registered nurse for the American Red Cross and for nearly 40 years at OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria. She was active in the Peoria Catholic Women's League and volunteered at Sophia's Kitchen at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Lucy was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church in Champaign and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Peoria. Lucy was a devoted mother and grandmother, and took joy in her children, her husband and her extended family. She enjoyed reading, sewing, watching sports and spending time with family and friends.

Lucy is survived by her four children, Dr. William (Ellen) McGann of Johns Creek, Georgia, Kevin (Renee) McGann of Gretna, Louisiana, Michael (Teresa) McGann of St. Charles, Missouri, and Karen (Evan) Coobs of Champaign, Illinois; 10 grandchildren, Alex McGann, Jessica (McGann) Kempton, William McGann III, Casey McGann, Todd McGann, Evan "Drew" Coobs II, Courtney (McGann) Gatlin, Abigail (Coobs) Brinkoetter, Katherine Coobs and Glen McGann; 2 great-grandchildren, Kayla Coobs and Evan "Van" Coobs III; one brother, Charles Hoscheit of Aurora, Illinois; and one sister, Jane (Pat) O'Kier of Cedar Point, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Francis Hoscheit and John Hoscheit; and two sisters, Julie (Hoscheit) McNamara and Mary (Hoscheit) Faletti.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Alex, Billy, Casey, Todd, Drew and Glen.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday February 23, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 504 Fulton St., Peoria, Illinois. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m., immediately prior to mass, also at the church. Fr. James Pankiewicz will officiate and Interment will be at Resurrection Mausoleum in Peoria.

Memorials may be directed to Sophia's Kitchen, c/o Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Peoria.

Memorials may be directed to Sophia's Kitchen, c/o Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Peoria.