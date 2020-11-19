1/1
Lucy C. Hill
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucy C. Hill
BELLEVUE - Lucy C. Hill, 93, of Bellevue, Illinois, passed away at OSF St. Francis Hospital on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. She was born on September 21, 1927 in Hollywood, Alabama to Aubrey and Dovie (Starkey) Harris. She married Melvin L. Hill Sr. on August 8, 1950 in Alabama. He preceded her in death on July 26, 1998 in Bellevue, Illinois. She was also preceded in death by on granddaughter, Paula Hill and three brothers.
She is survived by two children, Melvin L. (Linda) Hill Jr. of St. Louis, Missouri and Beverly (Richard) Dickson of Princeville, Illinois; three grandchildren, Randy Hill, Andy Dickson and Elisa Marchand; eight great grandchildren; and three siblings, Mary McCamy, Robert and Russell Harris.
Lucy was an avid bowler. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and crocheting. Lucy was a tremendous mother, grandmother and friend with a very kind heart to everyone.
Cremation rites will be accorded. There will be no services at this time. The Davison Fulton Bartonville Chapel is handling arrangements. You may create an online condolence at www.davison-fultonbartonvillechapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
3096885700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved