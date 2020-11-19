Lucy C. Hill
BELLEVUE - Lucy C. Hill, 93, of Bellevue, Illinois, passed away at OSF St. Francis Hospital on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. She was born on September 21, 1927 in Hollywood, Alabama to Aubrey and Dovie (Starkey) Harris. She married Melvin L. Hill Sr. on August 8, 1950 in Alabama. He preceded her in death on July 26, 1998 in Bellevue, Illinois. She was also preceded in death by on granddaughter, Paula Hill and three brothers.
She is survived by two children, Melvin L. (Linda) Hill Jr. of St. Louis, Missouri and Beverly (Richard) Dickson of Princeville, Illinois; three grandchildren, Randy Hill, Andy Dickson and Elisa Marchand; eight great grandchildren; and three siblings, Mary McCamy, Robert and Russell Harris.
Lucy was an avid bowler. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and crocheting. Lucy was a tremendous mother, grandmother and friend with a very kind heart to everyone.
Cremation rites will be accorded. There will be no services at this time. The Davison Fulton Bartonville Chapel is handling arrangements. You may create an online condolence at www.davison-fultonbartonvillechapel.com
