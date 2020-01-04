Home

Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
More Obituaries for Lucy Schmudde
Lucy M. Schmudde


1923 - 2019
Lucy M. Schmudde Obituary
Lucy M. Schmudde
PEORIA - Lucy M. Schmudde, 98, of Peoria passed away at 7:15 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Proctor Place in Peoria.
She was born on November 22, 1921, in Chicago, a daughter of Joel E. and Margaret (Keifer) McLafferty. She married Albert Schmudde on July 6, 1947, in Lincoln, NE. He preceded her in death on August 4, 2000, in Peoria.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Charles L. (and Dee) McLafferty.
Lucy is survived by her four sons, John A. (Judy) Schmudde of Palatine, James F. (Sabra) Schmudde of Peoria, Richard W. (Yvonne) Schmudde of Springfield and Robert S. (Sarah) Schmudde of Downers Grove; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her brother, Fred (Tibby) McLafferty of Ithaca, NY.
Lucy was a Needlepoint artist, an avid reader and a world traveler. She worked for years as a teacher for Peoria District 150 schools, retiring in 1970, and had previously been a teacher for Burroughs Adding Machine Company. For years, she was an active member of the Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority, the Service League at Methodist Medical Center and the former Parkview United Church of Christ in Peoria, where she held various offices. Lucy also was past president of the Panhellenic Council and the Peoria Women's Civic Federation. She was a graduate of the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. Lucy was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, and she will be dearly missed.
Lucy's celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Proctor Place. The Rev. Stephen Barch will officiate. Visitation will immediately follow the service until 4 p.m., also at Proctor Place. Inurnment will take place at a later date at American Mausoleum in Peoria.
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria is in charge of cremation services and Lucy's family is handling service arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Online condolences may be sent to Lucy's family at www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020
