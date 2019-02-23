|
|
Ludovico "Vic" Estoye
PEORIA - Ludovico "Vic" Romero Estoye, age 86, of Alva, Florida, formerly of Peoria, Illinois, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at 12:37 a.m. at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, Florida, after suffering a stroke.
He was born on Feb. 11, 1932, in Agoo, La Union, Philippines, to Rosendo and Guadalupe (Romero) Estoye. They preceded him in death, along with one daughter, Martha (Estoye) Henning.
Survivors include sons, Stephen (Susan) Estoye of Easton, Illinois, and Robert (Christine) Estoye of Chattanooga, Tennessee; son-in-law, Robert Henning III; and daughters, Jennifer (Joseph) Suau of Peoria, Illinois, and Joy Poluska of Austin,Texas. His grandchildren are Tempest Henning, Taryn Henning, Emily Byerly, Anthony Schmidt, Victoria and Georgia Suau and Michael Suau. Vic's siblings are Martha (Virgilio) Delos Santos of Peoria, Illinois, and two sisters in the Philippines.
A celebration of Vic's life will be Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Forrest Hill United Methodist Church, 706 E Forrest Hill Ave., Peoria, IL 61603. Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.Burial took place on Thursday, February 14, 2019, in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the ECHO Global Farm, 17391 Durance Road, North Fort Myers, FL 33917; or New Hope Presbyterian Church, 10051 Plantation Road, Fort Myers, FL 33966.
You may view Vic's obituary online at www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2019