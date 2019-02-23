Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 691-3456
For more information about
Ludovico Estoye
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Forrest Hill United Methodist Church
706 E Forrest Hill Ave.
Peoria, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ludovico Estoye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ludovico "Vic" Estoye


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ludovico "Vic" Estoye Obituary
Ludovico "Vic" Estoye
PEORIA - Ludovico "Vic" Romero Estoye, age 86, of Alva, Florida, formerly of Peoria, Illinois, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at 12:37 a.m. at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, Florida, after suffering a stroke.
He was born on Feb. 11, 1932, in Agoo, La Union, Philippines, to Rosendo and Guadalupe (Romero) Estoye. They preceded him in death, along with one daughter, Martha (Estoye) Henning.
Survivors include sons, Stephen (Susan) Estoye of Easton, Illinois, and Robert (Christine) Estoye of Chattanooga, Tennessee; son-in-law, Robert Henning III; and daughters, Jennifer (Joseph) Suau of Peoria, Illinois, and Joy Poluska of Austin,Texas. His grandchildren are Tempest Henning, Taryn Henning, Emily Byerly, Anthony Schmidt, Victoria and Georgia Suau and Michael Suau. Vic's siblings are Martha (Virgilio) Delos Santos of Peoria, Illinois, and two sisters in the Philippines.
A celebration of Vic's life will be Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Forrest Hill United Methodist Church, 706 E Forrest Hill Ave., Peoria, IL 61603. Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.Burial took place on Thursday, February 14, 2019, in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the ECHO Global Farm, 17391 Durance Road, North Fort Myers, FL 33917; or New Hope Presbyterian Church, 10051 Plantation Road, Fort Myers, FL 33966.
You may view Vic's obituary online at www.woolsey-wilton.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now