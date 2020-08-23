1/1
EDELSTEIN - Luella May McMahan, age 88, of Edelstein passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, at her home.
Luella was born on March 12, 1932, in Marshall County to William Paul and Edith (Kellogg) Becholt.
Her parents preceded her in death, as well as her sisters, Rita Neibarger and Gladys Gardener.
Surviving are her children, Margaret Stilwell of Atwood, IL, Michael (Tina) McMahan of Galesburg, IL, Kim (Greg) Murnan of Chillicothe, IL, Frank (Diana) McMahan of Mason City, IL, Richard (Kim) McMahan of Edelstein, IL, Roger (Tammy) McMahan of Lacon, IL, and Ellen (Brian) Donsbach of Edelstein, IL; 23 grandchildren; and 45 great-grandchildren.
Luella was a waitress and over the years she had worked for both the 88 Club and The Hub in Edelstein, as well as Mt. Hawley Inn. Luella also drove a school bus for Edelstein and was a rural mail carrier. She was a member of Blue Ridge United Methodist Church, the Red Hat Society and the Chat-Awhile Club. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, gardening, quilting and playing cards with her children. She loved spending time her children and her grandchildren.
A graveside service and interment will be on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Blue Ridge Cemetery in Edelstein. The Rev. Randy Shepard will be officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Social distancing will be in effect and face coverings required for the visitation.
Memorials may be made to Blue Ridge United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 22, 2020
We send deepest sympathy to all of Luella's family, Remembering a wonderful lady who was full of love, laughter and caring. She always made the world a fun and better place with her sense of humor and love.
We will miss you always. Sincerely, Joe and Nancy Newell and family
Joe and Nancy Newell
Friend
