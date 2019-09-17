Home

Mason-White Funeral Home
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 444-2634
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mason-White Funeral Home
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61571
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Mason-White Funeral Home
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61571
1935 - 2019
Luke Rastetter
WASHINGTON - Luke W. Rastetter, 83, of Peoria, formerly of Washington, passed away at 4:35 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2019, in the Emergency Room of OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on October 25, 1935, in Eureka, IL, the son of the late August and Emma Reeser Rastetter.
Surviving are three nephews, Keith (Lori) Rider of East Peoria, IL, Dr. Steven (Kaye) Rider of Kewanee, IL, and Sherwood (Kaye) Rider of San Jose, CA; and one niece, Mary (Ken) Meischner of East Peoria, IL; along with many great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
One niece, Kathy Young, preceded him in death.
He was a graduate of Eureka High School and later, Eureka College. He was a member of Calvary Community Church in Washington.
A funeral service for Luke will be at 2 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Pastor Clayton Tinervin will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to his service. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in Washington.
Memorials may be given to Calvary Community Church.
To share memories of Luke with his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019
