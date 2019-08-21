|
Lydia Baer
PEKIN - Lydia L. Baer, 31, of Pekin passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019, at her home.
She was born on August 11, 1988, in Pekin to Peter and Sue Ann (Neukomm) Baer.
Lydia is survived by both parents of Tremont; and eight siblings, Sara (Herman Jr.) Gleuck of Tremont, Leann Baer of East Peoria, Ilene (Derek) Hansen of Salem, Ore., Rachel (Seth) Haley of Mackinaw and Hannah Baer, Jakob Baer, Joseph Baer and Lea Baer, all of Tremont.
A visitation was held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. A graveside service was held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Springdale Cemetery in Peoria, with ministers from the German Apostolic Christian Church officiating.
Memorials may be made to the .
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
