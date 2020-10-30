1/1
Lydia Hauter
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lydia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lydia Hauter
MORTON – Lydia Hauter, 101, of Morton, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
She was born on September 30, 1919, in Edelstein, Ill., to George and Magdalena (Kieser) Baer. She married Ralph L. Hauter in Edelstein, Ill. on March 6, 1948. He preceded her in death on December 20, 2008. She was also preceded in death by one son, Joe Hauter; one infant daughter, Susan Mae Hauter; seven brothers; and six sisters.
Surviving are one daughter, Diana (Gary) Halfer of Elmwood Park, Ill.; one daughter-in-law, Cheryl Hauter; four grandchildren, Chris (Deanna) Halfer, Joe Hauter, Josh (Bobbie) Hauter, and Ashley (Will) Wiker; and 10 great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Kathryn Kaiser; and many nieces and nephews.
Lydia was a member of Morton Apostolic Christian Church in Morton.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 1, 2020 at Morton Apostolic Christian Church, with church ministers officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:15 a.m. on Monday, prior to the service at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service and masks are required. Burial will be at Morton Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to Morton Apostolic Christian Church.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
3092637426
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved