Lyle B. Miller
PEORIA - Lyle B. Miller, 96, of Peoria, IL, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at Lutheran Hillside Villages.
He was born on December 13, 1922, in Grant City, MO, to Earl and Blanche Bushey Miller. He married Jane Arends on June 25, 1950, in Washburn, IL. She passed on May 17, 1986. He later married Evelyn Sears and she passed in 2008.
Lyle is survived by daughter, Marla (Ken) Eberle of Morton, IL; and son, Gary (Lisa) Miller of Brownsburg, IN. He is also survived by one grandchild, two step-grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, one step-great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; both wives; three brothers, Kinsey, Kenneth, and Dean Miller; and a grandson, Jeremiah Blaine "JB" Miller.
He was active in many clubs and organizations in his youth. Some of these include Meals on Wheels, Junior Achievements, on the board with the Peoria United Way for 10 years, and past president of International Toastmasters. Lyle was a member of the Morton Christian Church for over thirty years, where him and his wife, Jane, taught Sunday school. He later joined the Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria. He also enjoyed playing golf and tennis in his free time.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the Apostolic Christian Skyline Homecare and Methodist UnityPoint Hospice groups for all of their great care for Lyle.
A visitation for Lyle will be Monday, July 29, 2019, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Waters of Life Chapel in Lutheran Hillside Villages, 6901 N. Galena Road, Peoria, IL. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at the same location. Burial will take place at Linn Mount Vernon Cemetery at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Lutheran Hillside Village Benevolent Fund.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 27 to July 29, 2019