Lyle Hallock

PEORIA - Lyle S. Hallock, 76, of Peoria passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, surrounded by family.

He was born on May 25, 1944, to James S. and Edna P. (Wahe) Hallock in Ainsworth, Nebraska. The family moved from their small cattle ranch in the Sandhills of Nebraska to the Black Hills of South Dakota in 1957. He graduated from Hill City S.D. High School in 1962. After graduating from the University of Wyoming with a degree in Accounting in 1966, he moved to Peoria, and began his career at Caterpillar. He retired in 2006 after 40 years in various accounting, and related jobs. He married Mary J. Wennerlund in Cloquet, Minnesota, on April 15, 1972.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Gordon.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; their two children, David of Chicago and Julie (Dale) Howard of Aurora, Illinois; grandson, Ryan Howard; brother, Dwight of Dodge City, Kansas; sister, Donna (Bill) Piercy of Chadron, Nebraska; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Lyle was a member of Peoria Elks Lodge #20 and First English Lutheran Church in Peoria, where he served as Church Treasurer and Financial Secretary, and was always in the background of budgeting and other financial matters for many years. He also served eight years as Treasurer of the Central/Southern Synod of the ELCA and he was a former board member for Lutheran Hillside Village and active in the Wardcliffe Neighborhood Association, serving as Membership Director. He enjoyed golf, bowling and traveling, especially road trips. He and Mary visited all lower 48 states on their many trips.

Memorials may be made to his church, Lutheran Hillside Village or St. Jude.

Cremation rites have been performed. A family service with interment will be held at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.

Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



