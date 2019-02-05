Home

Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
View Map
More Obituaries for Lyman Doran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lyman "Bob" Doran


1928 - 2019
Lyman "Bob" Doran Obituary
Lyman "Bob" Doran
EAST PEORIA - Lyman "Bob" Doran, 90, of East Peoria passed away at 8:10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on Oct. 3, 1928, in Brimfield to Robert and Evelyn Lyman Doran. He married Ann Whitman in Peoria on Sept. 13, 1958. She preceded him in death on March 11, 2004.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Deborah Biro; sister, Mary Ann Burkey; and brother, Denny Doran.
Surviving are 6 children, Sandra (Deon) Presley, Teresa (Payne) Hudspeth, Mary Emmons, Denise (Craig) Willis, Robert Doran and Joseph (Kathryn) Doran; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry (Marilyn) Doran; and sister-in-law, Cheryl Doran.
Lyman was a U.S. Marines Korean War veteran. He worked at Hiram Walker's and Archer Daniel Midland before retiring.
He was a member of American Legion Post 2 in Peoria for over 50 years and La Societe Des 40 Hommes Et 8 Chevauk. He was of the Catholic faith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , St. Jude or Southwest Indian Reservation.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington, with military honors at 11 a.m. Private burial will be at St. Patrick Cemetery in Kickapoo at a later date.
Lyman's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2019
