Lynda J. Scribner
SPRING BAY - Lynda J. Scribner, 76, of Spring Bay, IL, passed away at 7:23 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria, IL.
She was born on August 5, 1944, in Decatur, IL, to Carroll and Naomi (Dash) Ford. She married Carl D. Scribner on December 22, 1960, in Decatur, IL.
Surviving are her husband, Carl of Spring Bay; children, Keith Scribner of Spring Bay, Cindy Curtis of Chillicothe, IL, and Scott (Crystal) Scribner and Brian (Cindy) Scribner, both of Washington, IL; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sister, Sandra Walker of Mt. Zion, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Justin O'Connor; granddaughter, Kaylene Curtis; and brother-in-law, Joe Walker.
Lynda enjoyed painting and ceramics. She loved all kinds of music, but especially Elvis Presley. She was an avid reader, especially Alfred Hitchcock. Lynda loved animals and was a horse enthusiast. She loved her grandchildren.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020, in Spring Bay Cemetery, with the Reverend Gary Salm officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Spring Bay Fire and Rescue Squad, 407 Caroline, Spring Bay, IL 61611.
Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com
.