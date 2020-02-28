|
Lynda Thompson
DUNLAP — Lynda Thompson, 73, of Dunlap passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.
She was born Nov. 13, 1946, the daughter of the late Dale and Laura (Schulz) Bowen.
She graduated from Methodist Hospital School of Nursing and worked as a RN at the American Red Cross, retiring after over 35 years of dedicated service. She loved celebrating Christmas with her family, gardening, and spoiling her grandkids as well as her bulldog Bandit.
Lynda is survived by a brother, Don and Deb Bowen; a sister, Jean Bowen; five children, Anthony and Linda Thompson of Pompano Beach, FL, Rick and Anne Hank of Santa Clara, CA, Anna and David Lawrence of Columbia, MO, Jeff and Diane Hank of Western Springs, IL, and Kelly Thompson of Bartonville, IL; and seven grandchildren.
The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020