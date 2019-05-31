|
Lyndell D. Agee
PEORIA - Lyndell D. Agee, 84, of Peoria, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Manor Court in Peoria.
A memorial service will be at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Clary Funeral Home, 3004 West Lake Avenue in Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Lyndell was born on March 24, 1935, in Sikeston, MO, a son of Lawrence and Gertrude (King) Agee. He married Delores Sellers on Feb. 20, 1954 in West Peoria. She preceded him death on Jan. 19, 2019 in Peoria. He was also preceded in death by parents; daughter, Kathy Agee; and siblings, Lloyd Agee and Wanda Barrett.
He is survived by his children, Karen Reeves of West Peoria, Brenda (Scott) Gray of Peoria and Michael (Becky) Agee of West Peoria; six grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
Lyndell worked as a special assignment marketing developer for Caterpillar. He retired, after 40 years of service, in 1992.
Bradley Basketball was his passion that he shared with his wife and family. They were season ticket holders for over 50 years, often traveling with the team and making sure to be at every tournament. He was also a season ticket holder for the Indy 500 race. For many years, he and his son went to see the event. He also rooted for the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Bears.
Lyndell was a true family man. Nothing was more important to him than his family. His family described him as the best father and grandfather on earth. He was compassionate and kind. He taught them that a handshake is as good as your word. He never knew a stranger and made a friend wherever he went.
Memorial contributions may be made in Lyndell's memory to TAPS or PCAPS.
Lyndell's Memorial Website and online condolences may be accessed at www.ClaryFunerals.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 31 to June 2, 2019