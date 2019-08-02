|
|
Lynette L. Watkins
PEORIA - Lynette L. Watkins, 72, of Bowling Green, KY, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY. Lynette was born July 21, 1947 in Peoria, IL to the late Charlie and Evelyn (Roos) Watkins.
She is survived by one daughter, Kim Richer (Dale) of Auburn, KY; one son, Michael Sykes of Lewisburg, KY; one sister, Doloris Simpson of Peoria, IL; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; one niece, Brenda Monday of Washington, IL and one nephew, Tom Mote of Cape Coral, FL.
She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and her beloved dog, Jake.
Funeral Services were held at Jones Funeral Chapel and burial Salem Cemetery in Kentucky.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019