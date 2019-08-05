|
Lynn A. Coverstone
MORTON - Lynn Alan Coverstone, 77, of Morton died at 6:20 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Peoria, surrounded by family.
He was born on October 7, 1941, in Decatur, IL, to Hoyt O. and Kathleen E. (Kibler) Coverstone. Lynn married Carol Smick on August 11, 1963, in Decatur.
Lynn is survived by his wife, Carol; his children, Alan (Laura) Coverstone, Lisa (Bill) Schock, Carrie (Mike) Wands and Tim (Sara) Coverstone; his 8 grandchildren; his 2 great-grandchildren; and his siblings, David (Patty) Coverstone and Susan (Will) Grieve.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson.
He served our country in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968. Lynn was in sales and management for Nabisco for 29 years. He owned and operated Master Video, Inc., in Morton since 1994, and he was a videographer for the Morton School District. He had been a member of Grace Church in Morton for many years, where he served as an elder. Lynn was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Grace Church in Morton, with the Rev. Jonathan Farrell and the Rev. Doug Habegger officiating. A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at The Wilton Mortuary in Peoria, and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. prior to the service on Thursday, Aug. 8, at the church. Burial will take place at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorial donations may be made to his church.
Online condolences may be left at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019