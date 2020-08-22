1/1
Lynn Crilly (Marilyn) Lee
1937 - 2020
Lynn (Marilyn) Crilly Lee
PEORIA - Lynn (Marilyn) Crilly Lee, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020, in Houston, Texas.
She was born on December 12, 1937, in Brooklyn, New York, to Frances (nee Flaherty) and Patrick John Crilly.
In 1950, Lynn moved to Peoria, Illinois, where she attended the Academy of Our Lady high school. She received her B.S. from Bradley University and her MSW from the University of Denver, after which she worked for the State of Illinois Dept of Children and Family Services.
In 1964, she married Jerry Allan Lee, and together they had four children and eleven grandchildren. Their children were raised in Columbus, Nebraska, and Poughkeepsie, New York.
After her husband's retirement, they moved to Punta Gorda, Florida, where they both enjoyed many hours of fishing, boating and reading.
Beloved by all who new knew her, Lynn had many interests and hobbies, and the greatest of these was her family.
An avid reader, with an almost-met bucket list goal of reading 1000 books in retirement, she also loved to write both poetry and prose and was a published poet. As an amateur genealogist, she explored her own ancestry, along with that of her husband and each of her four in-law children.
Surviving are her three daughters, Christine (Brian) Scott, Kathleen (Carl) Johnson and Jennifer (Michael) Klein; and one son, Matthew (Mimi) Lee. Also surviving are grandchildren, Nicholas and Jake Scott, Ken, Caitlyn and Craig Johnson, Julia and Alexander Klein and Daniel and Andrew Lee; step-grandchildren, Anna Kate and Mason Ruebsamen; several nieces and nephews; many cousins; and a number of very dear old friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and one sister, Pat Smith.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
