Lynn N. Banta
PEORIA - Lynn N. Banta peacefully passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at Grand View Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Peoria, IL.
Lynn was born to Lynn and Lilia Banta on Feb 6, 1941 in Peoria, IL. Lynn resided in Peoria, and married Deborah Walker Banta on April 24, 1971. He leaves behind his beloved wife of almost 50 years who was with him daily and extremely devoted. In addition, he is survived by his two children, whom he loved dearly, Julie Banta Mizerany (Steven) and Brian Lynn Banta (Shannon), as well as six beautiful grandchildren: Bennett, Preston and Walker Mizerany and Christian, Henley and Lucy Banta, all of Birmingham, Alabama. Lynn was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Cheryl Spicer.
Known for being a hard worker who was always helping people, Lynn returned to Peoria after graduating from Parsons College and serving in the Vietnam War with the US Army to take over his father's grain elevators outside of Peoria. He later sold them to ADM and followed his dream of advising people with their finances. He started off in the insurance business but felt that he needed to fully embrace his desire to help people with their futures and got fully licensed to sell all investments. He worked for over 20 years as a financial advisor, retiring in 2011 from Robert W. Baird & Co.
Lynn was an avid hunter, and he enjoyed golf and fishing when he wasn't working or volunteering. Throughout his life, Lynn had a passion for serving, and was an active member of the Peoria community. He was an elder and served his church, First Federated, for years as Treasurer and other capacities. In addition, he was a past member of the Children's Home Board and served on the Advisory Board and the Properties Board of the Salvation Army. He is past president of the Peoria North Rotary and was a Paul Harris Fellow.
Lynn became a member of the Washburn Blue Lodge NO 421 and the Scottish Rite of Peoria in 1968, and was a life member. He received the Meritorius Service Award in 1979, and his 33rd Degree in 1983. He was past Most Wise Master for the 17th and 18th Degrees. Lynn was also past director of the St. Helena Red Cross of Constantine and past director of the Royal Order of Jesters Peoria Court 40. He was a member of the York Rite, Peoria Chapter NO 7 RAM, Peoria Council NO 11 CM, and Peoria Commandery NO 3KT. Lynn also served in the Mohammed Temple Shrine and the Dramads unit.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A visitation will take place from 1:30-3:30 pm on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at First Federated Church with a private memorial service afterward.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Mayo Clinic Department of Neurology for Lewy Body Research, https://www.lbda.org/donate or the Salvation Army of Peoria,
https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/heartland
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020