Lynn Swigart
PEORIA - Lynn Swigart, 89, of Ipswich, Massachusetts, formerly of Peoria, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 17, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Lynn was born in Kansas City, Missouri and soon afterward was adopted by a family in Clinton, Illinois, where he spent his youth. He graduated from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, where he also met his wife of 67 years, Joan. He worked for Caterpillar Inc. from 1953 to 1988, his last position being manager of Communications Services. He served from 1988 to 1994 as president of WYD Design Inc. of Westport, Connecticut.
Throughout his life, Lynn followed the calling of fine arts photographer. From the time he set up his first dark room at the age of nine in his parents' basement, Lynn learned to compose his world through a view finder and later to master the art of photographic printmaking. He took advantage of international business travel to visually capture regions far and wide. He began exhibiting his own work in 1970, participating in dozens of group and solo shows over the decades. His photographs are in the permanent collections of institutions as diverse as the Stanford University Museum, the Illinois State Museum, the Peoria Riverfront Museum, and Harvard University's Carpenter Center for Visual Arts.
In 1976, Lynn embarked on a photographic exploration of Gloucester, Massachusetts, a place of central importance to the poetry of Charles Olson. This multi-year project resulted in a book, Olson's Gloucester (Louisiana State University Press, 1980). It also resulted in Lynn's and Joan's decision to settle in Gloucester upon retirement; they loved every moment of the 25 years they spent in that community. The Cape Ann Museum in Gloucester is the repository of Lynn's extensive photographic materials, and fifty of his Gloucester prints are also in the museum's permanent collection. His most iconic photographs can be viewed at lynnswigartphotographer.com.
Lynn was a man of great integrity, generosity, and artistic sensibility; a bon vivant and appreciator of fine wine; and a loving and unflaggingly supportive husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Joan; his children Chris, Paul (with wife Shayla), Ann and Leigh (with husband Peter); and his grandchildren Zachary (with wife Sandhya), Sam (with wife Manon), Alex, Maya and Marcus.
A celebration of Lynn's life will take place on April 4, 2020 in Gloucester.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020