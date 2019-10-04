|
|
Lynn Wallace
PEORIA - If the light of the world seems a little dimmer lately, maybe it's not your imagination. Lynn Ann Wallace, 58, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on June 25, 1960, in Springfield, IL. to Raymond V. and Virginia L. McIntosh Schmitt. The family moved to Peoria in 1962. Lynn attended Holy Family Parish School, then went to Peoria High School graduating in 1978.
Soon after, she began doing private house keeping work in the area, one of which was for the co-owner of Mr. Chips Restaurant, then located near the corner of Main and University. He was pleased with her work at home and quickly hired her on at Mr. Chips. Her duties there included cooking, ordering, cleaning, waiting tables bartending and occasional life counselor.
It was there that Lynn met Rob, finding out they had a penchant for pinball. Their friendship bloomed into romance and on September 28, 1991 they married at the chapel of Jubilee College State Park in Brimfield, IL.
After Mr. Chips closed, Lynn began working at Diamond Dave's Restaurant in Northwood's Mall, where on early shifts she was able to say "Hi" to her dad while he was taking morning workout walks through the mall.
Later, she took a job cleaning offices at OSF Medi-Park Complex, where she met Dr. Sarah Rousch, who later became the Dean at the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria. Lynn's memory of that relationship stuck in her mind for many years.
After that, Lynn began working at the V.A. Outpatient Clinic on King Drive. It was there that the maintenance company bestowed upon her the nickname "Cheetah", because she was so fast in getting to and taking care of whatever janitorial problems arose. She established many close friendships, both with her employees and patients. Lynn finished her career with Corporate Clean, Inc. last working in August of 2018.
Among her many hobbies, Lynn was an avid reader. She could quote chapter and verse from the King James Bible, but was equally at home reading a Dean Koontz horror mystery and was especially fond of Mitch Albom's "Tuesdays with Morrie".
Lynn was excellent at crocheting. She made several intricately designed blankets, doing them while watching television or listening to music. She said her fingers were doing all the work, she was just along for the ride. The hardest part was deciding on which colors of yarn she would use.
Color became important later on, as she encouraged her dad to make use of his coloring talents, she discovered that she enjoyed it, making several hundred mandalas and collecting nearly a thousand colored pencils in the span of just a few years.
Lynn also had an all too short but meteoric career as a karaoke singer. Her playlist covered many genres, from "If I had a hammer" to John Fogerty's "Center Field" to Lennon's "Imagine" to the B-52's "Love Shack". It was great fun for her and Rob and they made many good friends.
She also enjoyed playing volleyball at Jubilee State Park, Playing Cards, camping, talking with her hands, watching Peoria Chiefs ball games and being able to strike up a conversation with complete strangers.
And of course, Lynn never met a cat she didn't like or love. As a youngster, she had an uncanny ability to befriend any feline, even strays, one of which she scooped up while the family was crossing the Colorado Rockies on vacation. Several of them made it into the house against parental wishes. She always found a way.
Lynn also became a good friend of Bill W. the last three years of her life. Her contributions at meetings never went unnoticed and her faith in the program helped sustain her during the rough ride that faced her.
She was preceded in death by both set of grandparents, her parents and older brother James. Lynn is survived by her husband Rob; brothers Dave (Maggie) of Jemez Springs, NM and John (Mary) of Peoria, IL. Also surviving are nieces Martha (Corey) Brown of Pekin, Carmen of Albuquerque, NM; nephew Mike (Carrie) Eakle of Peoria along with several cousins and two very special cats Murray Victor and Mr. Mojo.
A multitude of eternal thanks go out to CNA, Piper; Nurse Jan and Dr. Deters among the exceptional staff at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home. Home Hospice CAN, Angie; and Nurse Shauna were more than outstanding, they became family as did homecare givers, Carolee, Malia and many others and a special shout out to social worker Tom, who helped us all negotiate several barriers.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Lynn's life will be at a later date. Online condolences for her family can be sent using www.peoriafuneral.com. Memorials in her name may be given to any no-kill animal shelter of the donor's choice. Farewell my sweet lady, fare thee well.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019