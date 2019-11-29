|
Lynne Van De Veer
PEORIA - Lynne Ann Van De Veer, 82, passed away at 7:32 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at St Francis Woods in Peoria.
She was born Sept. 10, 1937 in Peoria the daughter of Gerald and Darvina Dentino Carr. She married Robert Van De Veer in 1957.
Lynne is survived by one son, Brad Van De Veer of Washington; one daughter, Romy van De Veer of Pekin; two grandsons, Tanner and Jayce Van De Veer; and one step-brother, Mike Carr.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Darvina Carlson; and her step-father, who raised her, Forest Armour Carlson.
Lynne was both valedictorian of her high school class and her college class.
She was a secretary at Associated Bank until her retirement.
Lynne attended the former Arcadia Presbyterian Church.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private memorial service will be held at St Francis Woods. Entombment will be at a later date at American Mausoleum.
Memorials may be made to St Francis Woods.
To view Lynne's memorial page or to leave an online condolence please go to www.schmidthaller.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019