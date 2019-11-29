Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
1625 W Candletree Drive Suite D
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 699-7208
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynne Veer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynne VanDe Veer


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynne VanDe Veer Obituary
Lynne Van De Veer
PEORIA - Lynne Ann Van De Veer, 82, passed away at 7:32 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at St Francis Woods in Peoria.
She was born Sept. 10, 1937 in Peoria the daughter of Gerald and Darvina Dentino Carr. She married Robert Van De Veer in 1957.
Lynne is survived by one son, Brad Van De Veer of Washington; one daughter, Romy van De Veer of Pekin; two grandsons, Tanner and Jayce Van De Veer; and one step-brother, Mike Carr.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Darvina Carlson; and her step-father, who raised her, Forest Armour Carlson.
Lynne was both valedictorian of her high school class and her college class.
She was a secretary at Associated Bank until her retirement.
Lynne attended the former Arcadia Presbyterian Church.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private memorial service will be held at St Francis Woods. Entombment will be at a later date at American Mausoleum.
Memorials may be made to St Francis Woods.
To view Lynne's memorial page or to leave an online condolence please go to www.schmidthaller.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -