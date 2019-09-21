|
M. Jane Hunt
EAST PEORIA - M. Jane Hunt, 77, of East Peoria passed away at 2:46 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born on Jan. 23, 1942, in Bloomington, IL, to Andrew Oswald and Marjorie Marie Schramm Haas. She married Robert L. "Bob" Hunt in Washington, IL, on June 19, 1965. He survives.
Also surviving are two children, Rob Hunt of Selma, NC, and Becky (Wes) Sperry of Washington; five grandchildren, Anthony (Emily) Newman-Hunt, Jon-Wesley Sperry, Ethan (Autumn) Sperry, Randy Sperry and Seth Sperry; one great-grandson, Jesse Sperry; three sisters, Marianne Maxheimer, Pat Weeks and Joanna (Bill) Roper, all of Washington; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Tom Haas.
Marjorie attended Bradley University in Peoria, IL, receiving a Bachelor's in Science for Secondary Education English, and George Washington University in Washington, DC, receiving a Masters in English Education. She retired from teaching high school and continued on to GAO as a writer/editor.
She was a member of St. Patrick Church in Washington. She was involved with numerous charity groups and organizations. Her hobbies were far too vast to list, but needless to say, she lived every day to its fullest. Most of her time was spent in the company of family and friends, always offering advice or a helping hand. There was never a water fountain that she didn't like. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at St. Patrick Church, with Fr. John Steffen officiating. Private burial will be at Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mt. Carmel Monastery at 5678 Mount Carmel Road, La Plata, MD 20646.
Jane's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019