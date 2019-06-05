Home

The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
Service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
University United Methodist Church
2818 N. University Ave.
Peoria, IL
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
University United Methodist Church
2818 N. University Ave.,
Peoria, IL
M. Janice Edgcomb


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
M. Janice Edgcomb Obituary
M. Janice Edgcomb
PEORIA - M. Janice Edgcomb, 96, of Peoria, formerly of Sunnyland, passed away at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Buehler Home.
Born October 5, 1922, in Rushville, a daughter of Homer and Marie Skyles Robeson, Janice married T. Richard "Dick" Edgcomb on October 18, 1980, in Peoria.
Surviving are her husband, Dick Edgcomb of Peoria; two nieces, Anne Whitenkind and Pam Mangene; one nephew, Mark Whitenkind; several great-nieces and nephews; one step-son, Richard (Theresa) Edgcomb; two step-granddaughters; and one step-great-grandson.
Janice was preceded by her sister, Norma Garner.
Janice was employed by KPMG Peat Marwick, retiring as office manager in November of 1993.
She enjoyed traveling and was a member of Caper Club.
Janice was a member of University United Methodist Church, where funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, with visitation one hour before services. The Reverend Paul Arnold will officiate. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
Memorials may be made to University United Methodist Church, 2818 N. University Ave., Peoria, IL 61604.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 5 to June 7, 2019
