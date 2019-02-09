|
|
M. Joan Getz
MORTON - M. Joan Getz, 93, of Morton passed away Friday, February 8, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
Joan was born on March 30, 1925, in Fox Bay, Falkland Islands, to Hubert V. and Margaret "Peggy" (Goddard) Cobb. She married Elton C. Getz on February 14, 1946, in New Haven, Sussex, England. He preceded her in death on July 3, 2006.
She was also preceded in death by one son, James E. Getz; and one brother, John Cobb.
Surviving are seven children, Peg (Richard) Giebelhausen of Morton, Robert (Sue) Getz of Morton, David (Anne) Getz of East Peoria, Kevin (Linda) Getz of Morton, Michael (Barb) Getz of Morton, Heather (Brian) Hochstettler of Pekin and Jonathan (Dawn) Getz of Peoria; one daughter-in-law, Sue Getz of Morton; 20 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Judy Coulson of Bluemont, Va., and Gillian Roecker of Morton.
Joan was a World War II veteran, serving as a member of the British Auxiliary Territorial Service from 1941 to 1946.
She enjoyed gardening, knitting, puzzles, pinochle and the special time she shared with her loved ones at family gatherings.
Joan was a charter member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton, where a visitation will be held from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Thursday, February 14, 2019. A funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m., with Msgr. Gerald T. Ward officiating. Burial will be in the Morton Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church Building Fund.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2019