Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 347-4157
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
M. Lucile Snedden


1925 - 2020
M. Lucile Snedden Obituary
M. Lucile Snedden
PEKIN - M. Lucile Snedden, 94, of Pekin passed away at 8:02 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020, peacefully, in the comfort of her home.
Lucile was born on August 4, 1925, in Hutchinson, Kansas, to William Roy and Lucy Florence (Ward) Jent. She married Jacob "JC" Clayton Snedden on January 3, 1948, at Grace Methodist Church in Pekin. He passed away on February 16, 2001.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; brother in-law, John J. Stark; and dear friend and fellow Cub fan, W.R. "Bill" McGrew.
Lucile is survived by her sister, Pat Stark of Pekin; nephews, Kevin Stark of Pekin and Scott (Connie) Stark of Delavan; niece, Nancy Hangartner of Austin, TX; great-nieces, Emmy and Annle; and great-great-nephew, Keardan.
Lucile graduated from Pekin Community High School, Class of 1943. After many years of service with Browning-Ferris Industries, she retired on December 31, 1999. She was a longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church in Pekin.
Private services will be Monday, April 6, 2020, at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, with David Taylor as celebrant. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery.
Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting Lucile's family with her arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To leave Lucile's family an online condolence, please visit www.hendersonfuneralcare.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020
